President Zardari offers expansion of defence collaboration to Qatar

President Asif Ali Zardari has offered expansion of collaboration between Pakistan and Qatar in the fields of defence and defence production.

He made the offer during a meeting with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha.

The Amir of Qatar responded positively, saying he would instruct the relevant authorities to initiate discussions with Pakistan immediately.

The Amir expressed satisfaction at the recent Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence agreement and said it was a welcome and timely step that should have happened earlier. He noted that Pakistan holds a unique position as a country maintaining strategic ties with China, the West and the Gulf states at the same time.

On the occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari also proposed enhancing cooperation in agriculture and food security.

The two leaders reaffirmed the historic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar, rooted in faith, mutual trust and shared aspirations for peace, prosperity and the advancement of the Muslim Ummah.

The President lauded Qatar’s growing global role as a centre of dialogue and humanitarian diplomacy, and paid tribute to the Amir of Qatar’s leadership in advocating a ceasefire and humanitarian relief for the people of Gaza. Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity, he recalled Pakistan’s strong condemnation of Israel’s aggression against Qatar and its continued diplomatic support for Qatar’s sovereignty at international fora.

Asif Ali Zardari welcomed enhanced Qatari investment in Pakistan and expressed confidence that bilateral collaboration would continue to grow.