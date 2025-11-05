Quetta Checkpost, Kachhi Police Station torched in coordinated attacks

ISLAMABAD – Terror revisited Balochistan as unknown armed men launched coordinated attacks, torching police station in Kachhi district and targeting check post with hand grenades.

The daring assaults have sent shockwaves through the region and sparked immediate security operations. Nearly two dozen heavily armed attackers stormed newly established Kathan police station, which had recently been handed over to the police after the integration of Levies personnel.

The assailants entered set government records and furniture on fire before fleeing with two rifles, including an SMG and a mobile phone, and a motorcycle.

A senior official revealed that number of attackers prevented former Levies personnel in a nearby residence from mounting an effective response. Luckily, there were no casualties in the audacious raid. Local police and security forces quickly cordoned off the area and launched joint search operations, while the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sibi Range has taken over the investigation.

In a separate incident, unknown motorcyclists struck a security checkpost in Quetta’s Western Bypass area with two hand grenades. Though the explosives detonated nearby, security personnel returned fire, and no injuries were reported. The attackers managed to escape, prompting security forces to initiate a wide-ranging search operation.

These incidents highlight the growing boldness of armed groups in Balochistan, raising concerns about the security situation in both urban and rural areas of the province.