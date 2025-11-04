Seven arrested for attacking polio team in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested seven people for allegedly assaulting a vaccination team while they were administering anti-polio drops to children at a local school in Misri Shah area of Lahore.

The attack occurred around noon when a group of mothers initially started arguing with the polio workers. The situation escalated when the women summoned their male members of their families, who arrived at the scene and began a physical altercation with the health workers.

During the confrontation, the attackers damaged and wasted valuable polio vaccine doses. One polio worker was also reported injured in the attack.

Following the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took immediate notice of the attack and ordered a report from the Health Department. She also directed that the safety and protection of polio teams be ensured at all costs.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir strongly condemned the assault, emphasizing that health workers serve selflessly, often braving harsh weather conditions and difficult circumstances to fulfill their duties. He further stressed that no one would be allowed to harm the dignity of these workers, and the government would not compromise on their protection. “We must be grateful to these workers who are dedicated to saving our children from deadly diseases,” he added.

Local police responded swiftly to the situation and gathered evidence from the scene. An FIR has been lodged against unidentified suspects under the CEO Health’s name, and seven individuals have been taken into custody. Police official SP City Bilal Ahmad confirmed that investigations were ongoing.

This attack has sparked widespread outrage, with calls for stronger measures to safeguard polio workers and ensure the continuation of vaccination campaigns without hindrance.