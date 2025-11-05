President Zardari engages Qatar, China leaders to expand Trade, Defense, and Strategic ties

DOHA – President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, met with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Doha during the second Global Conference on Social Development, highlighting Pakistan’s growing strategic and diplomatic ties.

During his meeting with the Qatar Emir, President Zardari conveyed greetings and best wishes from the Government and people of Pakistan. He praised Qatar’s development and the visionary leadership of the Amir while proposing enhanced cooperation in defense, defense production, agriculture, and food security.

Sheikh Thani welcomed Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defense agreement, calling it timely and positive. He also praised Pakistani community in Doha and expressed the desire to see its numbers increase. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening historical and fraternal ties, with the Amir accepting President Zardari’s invitation to visit Pakistan early next year.

President Asif Ali Zardari met His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar. The President lauded Qatar’s role in the Doha talks on Afghanistan and reaffirmed commitment to deepen cooperation, including in defence. The Amir said he will visit Pakistan soon. pic.twitter.com/qiAYIyrxFy — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) November 5, 2025

In his meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, President Zardari stressed that Pakistan and China are “iron brothers” and strategic partners in all circumstances. He lauded Bejing for its continued support, particularly in implementing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and highlighted the commencement of CPEC’s second phase, ushering in a new era of high-quality development.

Vice President Han conveyed best wishes from Chinese President Xi Jinping and appreciated Pakistan’s role in counter-terrorism and regional peace. He confirmed China’s ongoing support for Pakistan’s development projects under CPEC, including transport, infrastructure, IT, agriculture, and vocational training.

Both meetings reflected Pakistan’s unique diplomatic position, maintaining strong ties with China, the West, and Gulf countries simultaneously. Leaders from all sides underscored their commitment to regional stability, mutual cooperation, and shared prosperity, while agreeing to continue close collaboration on international and regional platforms.