Zohran Mamdani goes viral with ‘Dhoom Machale’ exit after Victory Speech

ISLAMABAD – Zohran Mamdani makes history, electing as first Muslim mayor and he did it in unforgettable style. The new face of democrats ended his victory speech to pulsating beats of the iconic Bollywood track Dhoom Machale, creating a moment that instantly went viral across social media.

As fans cheered his powerful words, his victory was nothing short of historic. As the energetic Bollywood anthem played, Mamdani waved to cheering supporters beside his wife, Rama Duwaji, and his mother.

The Bollywood-style musical exit quickly became a social media sensation, with fans celebrating every second.

Zohran Mamdani really ended his victory speech with Dhoom Machale 😭🔥🗿 pic.twitter.com/CO2x8EAPOP — RKᵃ (@seeuatthemovie) November 5, 2025

One user wrote, “They’re playing music from Dhoom at the Zohran HQ. Iconic.” Another exclaimed, “Walking off as NYC mayor-elect to Dhoom Machale, possibly the most iconic thing Zohran has ever done.”

Mamdani’s win has also garnered international attention, particularly in India, where his family hails from Odisha.

The fusion of political triumph and Bollywood flair makes fans praising his Aura and lauded his cultural identity and global appeal, proving that history can be made with both substance and style.