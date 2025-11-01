iPhone 17 series easy installment plan revealed in Pakistan

Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 17 lineup is now available in Pakistan with a unique offer through JS Bank, providing customers the opportunity to purchase their desired model with 0% markup installment plans for up to 12 months.

This flexible financing option allows users to enjoy the latest Apple smartphones with convenient monthly payments and extended tenures of up to 36 months, making the new iPhones more accessible than ever.

The iPhone 17 series includes a range of models, such as the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, available in various storage options to suit different needs.

Customers can choose from storage capacities ranging from 256 GB to a massive 2 TB, ensuring that everyone can find a variant that fits their preferences.

This offer is available to eligible credit card holders, with booking handled through the JS Bank call center. The flexible payment plans allow for 0% markup on up to 12-month installments, and further options for 18, 24, 30, and 36-month tenures are also available.

The installment options make the iPhone 17 series, which includes high-end models like the Pro Max, more affordable by spreading the cost over time.

Apple iPhone 17 Series Installment Plans in Pakistan

Following the installment plans and prices for Apple iPhone 17 series:

iPhone 17 Pro Max (2 TB)

Price: Rs 907,799

12 Months (0%): Rs 75,650

18 Months: Rs 65,078

24 Months: Rs 52,645

30 Months: Rs 46,315

36 Months: Rs 41,581

iPhone 17 Pro Max (1 TB)

Price: Rs 739,499

12 Months (0%): Rs 61,625

18 Months: Rs 53,013

24 Months: Rs 42,885

30 Months: Rs 37,729

36 Months: Rs 33,872

iPhone 17 Pro (1 TB)

Price: Rs 693,293

12 Months (0%): Rs 57,774

18 Months: Rs 49,701

24 Months: Rs 40,206

30 Months: Rs 35,371

36 Months: Rs 31,755

iPhone 17 Pro (512 GB)

Price: Rs 654,839

12 Months (0%): Rs 54,570

18 Months: Rs 46,944

24 Months: Rs 37,976

30 Months: Rs 33,409

36 Months: Rs 29,994

iPhone Air (1 TB)

Price: Rs 652,799

12 Months (0%): Rs 54,400

18 Months: Rs 46,798

24 Months: Rs 37,857

30 Months: Rs 33,305

36 Months: Rs 29,901

iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB)

Price: Rs 570,587

12 Months (0%): Rs 47,549

18 Months: Rs 40,904

24 Months: Rs 33,090

30 Months: Rs 29,111

36 Months: Rs 26,135

iPhone Air (512 GB)

Price: Rs 568,547

12 Months (0%): Rs 47,379

18 Months: Rs 40,758

24 Months: Rs 32,971

30 Months: Rs 29,007

36 Months: Rs 26,042

iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB)

Price: Rs 525,605

12 Months (0%): Rs 43,800

18 Months: Rs 37,680

24 Months: Rs 31,304

30 Months: Rs 26,816

36 Months: Rs 24,406

iPhone 17 (512 GB)

Price: Rs 487,559

12 Months (0%): Rs 40,630

18 Months: Rs 34,952

24 Months: Rs 28,275

30 Months: Rs 24,875

36 Months: Rs 22,332

iPhone Air (256 GB)

Price: Rs 484,703

12 Months (0%): Rs 40,392

18 Months: Rs 34,747

24 Months: Rs 28,109

30 Months: Rs 24,729

36 Months: Rs 22,201

iPhone 17 (256 GB)

Price: Rs 402,899

12 Months (0%): Rs 33,575

18 Months: Rs 28,883

24 Months: Rs 23,365

30 Months: Rs 20,556

36 Months: Rs 18,454