iPhone 17 series easy installment plan revealed in Pakistan

Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 17 lineup is now available in Pakistan with a unique offer through JS Bank, providing customers the opportunity to purchase their desired model with 0% markup installment plans for up to 12 months.
This flexible financing option allows users to enjoy the latest Apple smartphones with convenient monthly payments and extended tenures of up to 36 months, making the new iPhones more accessible than ever.
The iPhone 17 series includes a range of models, such as the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, available in various storage options to suit different needs.
Customers can choose from storage capacities ranging from 256 GB to a massive 2 TB, ensuring that everyone can find a variant that fits their preferences.
This offer is available to eligible credit card holders, with booking handled through the JS Bank call center. The flexible payment plans allow for 0% markup on up to 12-month installments, and further options for 18, 24, 30, and 36-month tenures are also available.
The installment options make the iPhone 17 series, which includes high-end models like the Pro Max, more affordable by spreading the cost over time.
Apple iPhone 17 Series Installment Plans in Pakistan
Following the installment plans and prices for Apple iPhone 17 series:
iPhone 17 Pro Max (2 TB)
Price: Rs 907,799
12 Months (0%): Rs 75,650
18 Months: Rs 65,078
24 Months: Rs 52,645
30 Months: Rs 46,315
36 Months: Rs 41,581
iPhone 17 Pro Max (1 TB)
Price: Rs 739,499
12 Months (0%): Rs 61,625
18 Months: Rs 53,013
24 Months: Rs 42,885
30 Months: Rs 37,729
36 Months: Rs 33,872
iPhone 17 Pro (1 TB)
Price: Rs 693,293
12 Months (0%): Rs 57,774
18 Months: Rs 49,701
24 Months: Rs 40,206
30 Months: Rs 35,371
36 Months: Rs 31,755
iPhone 17 Pro (512 GB)
Price: Rs 654,839
12 Months (0%): Rs 54,570
18 Months: Rs 46,944
24 Months: Rs 37,976
30 Months: Rs 33,409
36 Months: Rs 29,994
iPhone Air (1 TB)
Price: Rs 652,799
12 Months (0%): Rs 54,400
18 Months: Rs 46,798
24 Months: Rs 37,857
30 Months: Rs 33,305
36 Months: Rs 29,901
iPhone 17 Pro (512 GB)
Price: Rs 609,449
12 Months (0%): Rs 50,787
18 Months: Rs 43,960
24 Months: Rs 35,343
30 Months: Rs 31,094
36 Months: Rs 27,915
iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB)
Price: Rs 570,587
12 Months (0%): Rs 47,549
18 Months: Rs 40,904
24 Months: Rs 33,090
30 Months: Rs 29,111
36 Months: Rs 26,135
iPhone Air (512 GB)
Price: Rs 568,547
12 Months (0%): Rs 47,379
18 Months: Rs 40,758
24 Months: Rs 32,971
30 Months: Rs 29,007
36 Months: Rs 26,042
iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB)
Price: Rs 525,605
12 Months (0%): Rs 43,800
18 Months: Rs 37,680
24 Months: Rs 31,304
30 Months: Rs 26,816
36 Months: Rs 24,406
iPhone 17 (512 GB)
Price: Rs 487,559
12 Months (0%): Rs 40,630
18 Months: Rs 34,952
24 Months: Rs 28,275
30 Months: Rs 24,875
36 Months: Rs 22,332
iPhone Air (256 GB)
Price: Rs 484,703
12 Months (0%): Rs 40,392
18 Months: Rs 34,747
24 Months: Rs 28,109
30 Months: Rs 24,729
36 Months: Rs 22,201
iPhone 17 (256 GB)
Price: Rs 402,899
12 Months (0%): Rs 33,575
18 Months: Rs 28,883
24 Months: Rs 23,365
30 Months: Rs 20,556
36 Months: Rs 18,454