Fbr Extends Deadline For Manual Tax Filers To Nov 30

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for manual income tax return filers to November 30.

According to reports, the FBR has announced special facilities for manual filers to encourage a shift toward online return filing. As part of its ongoing process to fully digitalize Pakistan’s tax system, the FBR is introducing special measures for those still filing manually.

To ensure an easy transition to the online filing system, the FBR has discontinued manual return filing from the tax year 2024. However, considering the difficulties faced by some taxpayers in adapting to the new system, the FBR has decided to provide them with additional support.

For this purpose, special cells will be set up in all tax offices to provide legal and technical assistance to manual filers, and the deadline for filing returns has been extended to November 30.