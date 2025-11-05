Court issues non-bailable warrants for Imaan Mazari, and husband

ISLAMABAD – An Islamabad court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for human rights activist and lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha, in a case related to controversial social media posts.

The National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCIA) registered the case, alleging that the couple attempted to incite linguistic divisions and create the impression that the armed forces were involved in terrorism within Pakistan.

The hearing was held before Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Muhammad Afzal Majoka, who had indicted both Mazari and Chattha last week. Both defendants denied the charges, and all prosecution witnesses were summoned for the proceedings. During the hearing, Chattha expressed distrust in the court, claiming the judge appeared pressured—a statement Majoka rejected, clarifying that any request for transfer should have been made prior to indictment and could now only be addressed by the high court.

Tensions rose when Mazari claimed the charges had not been read to them, which the judge denied, stating the indictment had already been completed. The couple threatened to boycott proceedings if the same judge continued hearing the case.

Mazari later tweeted that despite repeatedly requesting the judge to read and explain the charges, her plea was ignored and the court began recording evidence without framing the charges. She also mentioned that her lawyer had filed a complaint against the judge in the MIT.

After a brief recess, Mazari informed the court that her lawyer had withdrawn the power of attorney. The judge ordered the counsel to appear personally to confirm the withdrawal. Chattha noted that his lawyer was en route and questioned the urgency of recording evidence without legal representation.

ADSJ Majoka subsequently issued non-bailable arrest warrants for both Mazari and Chattha and adjourned the hearing until tomorrow. The court also issued a show-cause notice, asking why their bail should not be revoked.