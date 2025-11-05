Sharjah ruler opens 44th Book Fair, announces completion of first phase of Arabic encyclopaedia

SHARJAH – The Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, opened the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair on Wednesday and announced the completion of the first phase of what he described as the most extensive Arabic encyclopaedia project undertaken in the region.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Sheikh Sultan said the Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopaedia of Sciences, Literature, Arts and Eminent Figures had finalised 44 volumes covering linguistic sciences and Islamic sciences. The work is being supervised by the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah.

He said specialised scholars had defined each science and its terms, including grammar, rhetoric, prosody, phonetics, Quranic studies, jurisprudence, principles of Islamic law, and the purpose of Islamic law.

The remaining phases are planned to be completed in three stages — humanities, poets and exegetes next year; further academic branches in 2027; and the final phase in 2028.

“We undertake this work to connect the present of our nation with its past, to introduce the current generation to the legacy of scholars, writers, poets and people of culture,” Sheikh Sultan said.

Greece is the Guest of Honour country at this edition. The 12-day fair is organised by the Sharjah Book Authority under the theme Between You and a Book and runs until November 16 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

According to the SBA, 2,500 publishers and exhibitors from 118 countries are participating, including one of the largest representations of African publishers outside Africa. The authority said Sharjah has ranked first globally in buying and selling copyright rights for the fifth consecutive year.

Egyptian writer Mohamed Salmawy was named Cultural Personality of the Year. The Turjuman Award — valued at AED 1.4m — was awarded to Czech scholar Dr Ondřej Beránek for the translation Ibn Fadlan’s Journey from Baghdad to the Volga Bulgars: 921-922.

Sheikh Sultan also signed copies of his latest 33-volume historical work The Compendium of the Histories of the Arabian Peninsula and Persia 1622 CE – 1810 CE, based on archival sources collected over four decades.

Officials said Sharjah will continue to position the fair as a cultural platform linking knowledge producers, publishers and researchers.