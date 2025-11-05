30 burnt alive as passenger bus catches fire after accident in Yemen

A horrific collision occurred on Yemen’s southern Abyan province’s Al-Araqoub highway between a passenger bus and a Foxy-brand vehicle, resulting the deaths of 30 people.

According to Arab media, the bus caught fire immediately after the crash and was completely reduced to ashes within moments.

The flames spread so rapidly that passengers had no chance to escape, and their cries of pain faded as they succumbed to a tragic death.

The bus was traveling from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Yemen carrying 42 passengers. Only five survived, while seven lucky passengers had disembarked at an earlier stop.

Authorities have not yet determined who was responsible for the accident, and the traffic police have formed an inquiry committee to investigate the incident.