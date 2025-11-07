Boost for economy as Overseas Pakistanis send $3.4 Billion in Remittances

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan witnessed surge in remittances, as overseas Pakistanis sent home staggering $3.4 billion in October 2025, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The inflows have given the economy a major boost, strengthening the country’s external position and underscoring the vital role of expatriate Pakistanis in national stability.

The figure shows 12% jump year-on-year (YoY) from $3.1 billion recorded in October 2024 and a 7% increase month-on-month (MoM) compared to $3.2 billion in September 2025.

During first four months of FY2025–26 (4MFY26), total remittances reached $12.9 billion, up 9.3% from $11.9 billion in the same period last year, a clear sign of sustained confidence from Pakistanis abroad in the country’s economic management.

Remittances have long been backbone of Pakistan’s external account, helping to stabilize foreign reserves, fuel domestic consumption, and support millions of households that rely on money sent by family members working abroad. Government initiatives to promote remittance inflows through formal banking channels have also paid off, ensuring a steady rise in legitimate transfers that strengthen economic fundamentals.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed sharp increase, expressing deep gratitude to diaspora. “The continuous rise in remittances is a reflection of the faith and trust of overseas Pakistanis in our government’s policies,” he said in a statement. “Our brothers and sisters abroad are the country’s most valuable asset, and their contributions continue to drive our economic resilience.”

Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) launched in 2009 to encourage formal remittance channels has been central to this success. Over the years, the PRI’s network has expanded from 25 financial institutions in 2009 to more than 50 by 2024, including conventional and Islamic banks, microfinance institutions, and exchange companies.

Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs) have been allowed to receive home remittances in partnership with banks, making transfers faster and more accessible. The number of international partners has also soared from 45 in 2009 to nearly 400 today, demonstrating Pakistan’s growing integration into the global remittance system.

Saudi Arabia led the way, sending $821 million in October 2025 — a 9% monthly and 7% yearly increase from $767 million last year. From the United Arab Emirates (UAE), inflows hit $698 million, up 12% year-on-year compared to $621 million in October 2024.

United Kingdom (UK) followed with $488 million, showing a 7% increase from September 2025 and a 13% rise from the same month last year. United States (US)-based Pakistanis contributed $290 million, slightly 4% lower year-on-year, but 8% higher month-on-month.

Meanwhile, remittances from European Union (EU) countries recorded a stunning 27% year-on-year surge, reaching $457 million.

Economists have termed the rise in remittances a “timely lifeline” for Pakistan’s economy, which continues to face external financing pressures. The consistent inflows are helping reduce the current account deficit and support the rupee, providing much-needed stability amid global economic headwinds.