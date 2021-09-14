Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest daily cases in nearly 2 months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 2,580 new Covid cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since July 23, the National Command and Operation Centre said Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics, at least 78 people lost their lives due to the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus while the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 26,865.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 7,240 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,097,416 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,210,082.

Statistics 14 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 47,419

Positive Cases: 2,580

Positivity % : 5.44%

Deaths : 78

Patients on Critical Care: 5304 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 14, 2021

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 85,801 while the national positivity has recorded at 5.44 percent.

At least 446,045 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 415,654 in Punjab 169,040 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 103,125 in Islamabad, 32,618 in Balochistan, 33,432 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,168 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,259 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,177 in Sindh, 5,290 KP, 889 in Islamabad, 724 in Azad Kashmir, 344 in Balochistan, and 182 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 47,419 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 18,568,658 since the first case was reported.