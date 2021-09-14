Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest daily cases in nearly 2 months
Web Desk
09:04 AM | 14 Sep, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest daily cases in nearly 2 months
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 2,580 new Covid cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since July 23, the National Command and Operation Centre said Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics, at least 78 people lost their lives due to the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus while the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 26,865.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 7,240 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,097,416 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,210,082.

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 85,801 while the national positivity has recorded at 5.44 percent.

At least 446,045 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 415,654 in Punjab 169,040 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 103,125 in Islamabad, 32,618 in Balochistan, 33,432 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,168 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Coronavirus vaccine eligibility age cuts to 15 in ... 05:47 PM | 11 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has announced to reduce the age limit of those ...

Moreover, 12,259 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,177 in Sindh, 5,290 KP, 889 in Islamabad, 724 in Azad Kashmir, 344 in Balochistan, and 182 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 47,419 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 18,568,658 since the first case was reported.

Pakistan decides to promote all students of grade ... 08:04 PM | 13 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The government on Monday decided to promote the students of grade 10 and 12 to next classes, local ...

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa visits Karachi Corps, emphasises to ...
10:58 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
Urs celebrations of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya ...
09:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
K-Electric becomes first power supplier to launch ...
08:29 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
Pakistan decides to promote all students of grade ...
08:04 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
IHC suspends allotments of plots to judges, ...
06:24 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
Opposition assures journalists of blocking PMDA ...
05:42 PM | 13 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch: Salman Khan shakes a leg with fans in Turkey
07:30 PM | 13 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr