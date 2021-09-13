Pakistan decides to promote all students of grade 10 and 12

08:04 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
Pakistan decides to promote all students of grade 10 and 12
Share

ISLAMABAD – The government on Monday decided to promote the students of grade 10 and 12 to next classes, local media reported.

The decision was reportedly took during a meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) chaired by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood.

The forum observed that it was not possible to conduct supplementary examination of students due to Covid-19 situation in the country, thus, it has been decided to pass all students.

It has been decided that failed students will be given passing marks to promote them to next classes.

Pakistan reports 2,988 new Covid cases, lowest ... 09:05 AM | 13 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported its lowest daily coronavirus cases in almost two months, with 2,988 people ...

More From This Category
K-Electric becomes first power supplier to launch ...
08:29 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
IHC suspends allotments of plots to judges, ...
06:24 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
Opposition assures journalists of blocking PMDA ...
05:42 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
Inter-provincial Education ministers meet today ...
03:51 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
Indian army general slammed for mistaking Shaan, ...
03:32 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
US Senator advises Biden to call Pakistan PM for ...
01:49 PM | 13 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch: Salman Khan shakes a leg with fans in Turkey
07:30 PM | 13 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr