Pakistan decides to promote all students of grade 10 and 12

ISLAMABAD – The government on Monday decided to promote the students of grade 10 and 12 to next classes, local media reported.

The decision was reportedly took during a meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) chaired by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood.

The forum observed that it was not possible to conduct supplementary examination of students due to Covid-19 situation in the country, thus, it has been decided to pass all students.

It has been decided that failed students will be given passing marks to promote them to next classes.