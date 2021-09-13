K-Electric becomes first power supplier to launch WhatsApp service for customers

KARACHI – K-Electric has become the first among power supply companies to launch WhatsApp service to connect with customers in Pakistan’s largest city.

The Pakistani investor-based electricity supply company in a tweet said that it is “pioneering WhatsApp among power utilities”.

“We are proud to announce the launch of an exciting & convenient WhatsApp service for all our customers,” read the tweet.

“Our number is 03480000118. Send us a “Hi” to get started!” it added.

KE said that it is committed to leveraging digitization and technology, adding that the service has been launched to stay connected with customers 24/7.

K-Electric (KE) has powered Karachi for over one hundred years. Through a network spanning across 6,500 square kilometres, KE supplies power to all residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural areas that fall under the city’s ambit and beyond, serving over 2.5 million customers across Karachi, Dhabeji and Gharo in Sindh, and Uthal, Vinder and Bela in Balochistan.