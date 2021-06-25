Rawalpindi police arrest suspect after video of snatching woman's purse goes viral

11:18 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
Rawalpindi police arrest suspect after video of snatching woman's purse goes viral
RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested the suspect whose video of snatching a purse from a woman in broad day light in the city went viral on social media.

The video shows the bike-riding suspect snatching a purse from the burqa-clad woman, who is said to be a school teacher, from a street near Rawalpindi’s Dhok Chaudhrian.

The woman can be seen falling on her face on the ground after being dragged by the suspect when he snatched the purse.

The suspect easily fled the scene despite the presence of another bike rider in the street.

As the video went viral, police took quick action and arrested the suspect named Anis Iqbal in a few hours of the incident. The face of the suspect was recongised from CCTV footage.

During the raid, the suspect opened fire on police party but his gun backfired and bullet hit his wrist.

Police have also recovered the stolen money and wallet from the suspect, adding that the suspect has had a criminal record.

