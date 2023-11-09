US Embassy Islamabad to remain closed on November 10

ISLAMABAD – The US Embassy in federal capital of Pakistan will be closed on November 10, 2023, (tomorrow) in observance of the US Federal holiday, Veterans Day.

The Embassy will re-open for official business on November 13, 2023, it announced in a social media post on X.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the US observed annually in November, for honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.