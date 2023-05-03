Hazara community's passport and identity card no longer required for verification

ISLAMABAD — The Supreme Court has eliminated the Hazara community's need for verification while creating passports and identification cards.

Taking a suo moto notice, the apex court heard against target killing of the Hazara community. The requirement for MNA, MPA, or Chairman Union Council confirmation has been eliminated.

The Hazara community travelling from Europe and Australia shouldn't be subjected to harassment at the Quetta Airport, according to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court decided not to pursue the matter further in light of the federal government's pledge that the issues facing the Hazara community will be resolved, the Chief Justice of Pakistan noted.

The hearing was conducted by a three-member bench under the direction of Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial.