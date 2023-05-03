Hazara community's passport and identity card no longer required for verification

ISLAMABAD — The Supreme Court has eliminated the Hazara community's need for verification while creating passports and identification cards.
Taking a suo moto notice, the apex court heard against target killing of the Hazara community. The requirement for MNA, MPA, or Chairman Union Council confirmation has been eliminated.
The Hazara community travelling from Europe and Australia shouldn't be subjected to harassment at the Quetta Airport, according to the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court decided not to pursue the matter further in light of the federal government's pledge that the issues facing the Hazara community will be resolved, the Chief Justice of Pakistan noted.
The hearing was conducted by a three-member bench under the direction of Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 03, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.25
|289.4
|Euro
|EUR
|313.5
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.65
|762.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.99
|41.39
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.76
|42.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.3
|214.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,650.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Karachi
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Quetta
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Attock
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Multan
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
