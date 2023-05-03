Hollywood writers go on strike over underpaid job offerings

Hollywood film and television writers announced a strike that started on Tuesday, upon learning that they weren't paid enough keeping in view the global streaming TV industry boom.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) called its first work stoppage, in almost 15 years, after failing to reach an agreement for higher pay from mainstream studios.
"The companies’ behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing," the WGA stated in a statement on its website.
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), representing Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, and others, claimed that it offered "generous increases in compensation" in negotiations with the Writers Guild of America (WGA).
Producers indicated they were prepared to increase offers of higher pay a day prior, according to AMPTP's statement, but were "unwilling to do so because of the magnitude of other proposals still on the table that the Guild continues to insist upon."
Which shows will be impacted first and foremost?
Late-night talk including Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon are expected to air re-runs which, in simpler terms, means that new installments will not be available.
What about OTT platforms and streaming services?
The most popular streaming platform, Netflix, which allows viewers to watch shows from all around the globe, suggested that it can run its service with shows produced outside the States, however, the U.S.-based projects would be affected if the strike continues. Also, HBO Max is going to deal with the issue by saving up programming to release with its re-branding, Max.
Which shows are safe currently?
News programs will run as normal because they are handled by a different domain of writers. The same goes for unscripted reality shows including Big Brother and The Bachelor.
Will movies be affected?
Luckily, the flow of films hitting theaters floors will not take be affected immediately since it takes two to three years for a project to b produced.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 03, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.25
|289.4
|Euro
|EUR
|313.5
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.65
|762.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.99
|41.39
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.76
|42.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.3
|214.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,650.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Karachi
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Quetta
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Attock
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Multan
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.