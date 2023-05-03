Hollywood writers go on strike over underpaid job offerings

Hollywood film and television writers announced a strike that started on Tuesday, upon learning that they weren't paid enough keeping in view the global streaming TV industry boom.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) called its first work stoppage, in almost 15 years, after failing to reach an agreement for higher pay from mainstream studios.

"The companies’ behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing," the WGA stated in a statement on its website.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), representing Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, and others, claimed that it offered "generous increases in compensation" in negotiations with the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

Producers indicated they were prepared to increase offers of higher pay a day prior, according to AMPTP's statement, but were "unwilling to do so because of the magnitude of other proposals still on the table that the Guild continues to insist upon."

Which shows will be impacted first and foremost?

Late-night talk including Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon are expected to air re-runs which, in simpler terms, means that new installments will not be available.

What about OTT platforms and streaming services?

The most popular streaming platform, Netflix, which allows viewers to watch shows from all around the globe, suggested that it can run its service with shows produced outside the States, however, the U.S.-based projects would be affected if the strike continues. Also, HBO Max is going to deal with the issue by saving up programming to release with its re-branding, Max.

Which shows are safe currently?

News programs will run as normal because they are handled by a different domain of writers. The same goes for unscripted reality shows including Big Brother and The Bachelor.

Will movies be affected?

Luckily, the flow of films hitting theaters floors will not take be affected immediately since it takes two to three years for a project to b produced.