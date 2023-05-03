Search

LifestyleWorld

Hollywood writers go on strike over underpaid job offerings

Web Desk 08:44 PM | 3 May, 2023
Hollywood writers go on strike over underpaid job offerings
Source: Wikipedia

Hollywood film and television writers announced a strike that started on Tuesday, upon learning that they weren't paid enough keeping in view the global streaming TV industry boom.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) called its first work stoppage, in almost 15 years, after failing to reach an agreement for higher pay from mainstream studios. 

"The companies’ behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing," the WGA stated in a statement on its website.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), representing Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, and others, claimed that it offered "generous increases in compensation" in negotiations with the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

Producers indicated they were prepared to increase offers of higher pay a day prior, according to AMPTP's statement, but were "unwilling to do so because of the magnitude of other proposals still on the table that the Guild continues to insist upon."

Which shows will be impacted first and foremost? 

Late-night talk including Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon are expected to air re-runs which, in simpler terms, means that new installments will not be available.

What about OTT platforms and streaming services?

The most popular streaming platform, Netflix, which allows viewers to watch shows from all around the globe, suggested that it can run its service with shows produced outside the States, however, the U.S.-based projects would be affected if the strike continues. Also, HBO Max is going to deal with the issue by saving up programming to release with its re-branding, Max.

Which shows are safe currently?

News programs will run as normal because they are handled by a different domain of writers. The same goes for unscripted reality shows including Big Brother and The Bachelor.

Will movies be affected?

Luckily, the flow of films hitting theaters floors will not take be affected immediately since it takes two to three years for a project to b produced.

Shah Rukh Khan offends Priyanka Chopra with Hollywood comments

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

US commission again recommends India for blacklist over human rights violations

02:27 PM | 2 May, 2023

Fact Check: Indian propaganda against Pakistan over viral locked grave picture exposed

01:15 PM | 1 May, 2023

Dania Shah’s plea for registration of murder case over Aamir Liaquat’s death rejected

07:43 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Healthcare company pulls out investment of millions over biased Malta court decisions

07:11 PM | 25 Apr, 2023

2nd annual International Bookseller Conference hugely expands its offerings 

05:51 PM | 23 Apr, 2023

Imran Ashraf's ex-wife Kiran Ashfaque trolled over ‘revealing dress’

11:44 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

No free Hajj for ministers or parliamentarians, confirms minister

09:59 PM | 3 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 03, 2023

09:04 AM | 3 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 03, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.25 289.4
Euro EUR 313.5 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.65 762.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 40.99 41.39
Danish Krone DKK 41.76 42.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.3 214.3
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 3, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,650.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Karachi PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Islamabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Peshawar PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Quetta PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Sialkot PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Attock PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Gujranwala PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Jehlum PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Multan PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Bahawalpur PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Gujrat PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Nawabshah PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Chakwal PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Hyderabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Nowshehra PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Sargodha PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Faisalabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Mirpur PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: