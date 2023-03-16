Search

Shah Rukh Khan offends Priyanka Chopra with Hollywood comments

16 Mar, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan offends Priyanka Chopra with Hollywood comments

Bollywood's Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan may have offended his Don 2 co-star Priyanka Chopra with his comments related to Hollywood life and the idea of venturing into another successful entertainment fraternity after making a name for oneself in Bollywood. 

Chopra, 40, is one of the finest actresses in both Bollywood and Hollywood. The Barfi star moved to the US eight years ago and secured her first role as a lead actress in the hit show The Quantico, the rest is history. From gracing red carpets to marrying American singer Nick Jonas, Chopra has done it all. 

Recently, the Raees star opined that he feels comfortable in his industry and doesn't plan on taking debuting in Hollywood.

Chopra, at the SXSW festival, was asked to add to Khan's comment, however, the Bajirao Mastani actress's response showed her disagreement.

Chopra said, “Comfortable is boring to me. I am not arrogant, I am self-assured. I know what I am doing when I walk onto a set. I don’t need the validation of executives. I am willing to take auditions, I am willing to work. I do not carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk into another country.”

On the work front, Khan is currently basking in the success of Pathaan.

On the other hand, Chopra is gearing up for her upcoming Hollywood flick Love Again.

