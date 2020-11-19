Baari 2: Momina Mustehsan shares BTS shot with Bilal Saeed

LAHORE - The beautiful walled city, marigolds, bright lights, and wedding sparkle! Singer Momina Mustehsan recently shared a bts shot on Instagram from 'Baari 2' and from the looks of it, her upcoming duet with Bilal Saeed is definitely going to be a treat to watch.

The dynamic duo announced the release of 'Baari 2' last week.

Sharing a picture from the song on Instagram, Mustehsan wrote, "Baari was about a girl with a broken heart letting her guards down and giving love another chance. A year later, we visit them again and find out where the relationship took them. Stay tuned for Baari 2."

'Baari', the initial 2019 release, became an instant hit and both singers were overwhelmed by the response they received. Besides Momina and Bilal's soulful vocals, the chemistry created by the two was magical and undoubtedly breathtaking.

'Baar'i has over 88 million views on YouTube. The song features popular YouTuber Rahim Pardesi in a cameo at the start, playing Bilal’s friend who constantly teases him for not spending enough time with him and instead of waiting to catch a glimpse of the lovely Momina. That’s when we see Momina walking in with her friends and the song starts off.

Momina shines throughout the video as she embodies the shy, young girl who’s falling in love. Bilal on the other hand is on point as a guy visiting old Lahore from abroad and being enchanted with the charm and beauty there.

That's not it with the song's popularity. Praising the song in the caption, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon recently posted a cover of 'Baari' on Instagram.