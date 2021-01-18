Mahira Khan recovers from COVID-19 infection, announces return to TV screen

The Lollywood queen Mahira Khan had a busy year with shooting for the upcoming films Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and Neelofer. Now, the 36-year-old is gearing up for a comeback on the small screen that had initially propelled her to fame.

Celebrating 16 years of 'HUM network', the Shehr e Zaat star fondly reminisced about her acting journey of a decade.

“I want to come back to dramas. It’s truly been magical for me with Hum TV. Humsafar is why I continue to receive so much love in my personal life and in my career,” revealed the superstar. “2021 will be 10 years to Humsafar and that’s how long my journey has been as an actor.”

Khan recently recovered from the coronavirus and revealed that it was a tough time, yet she utilised it by reading scripts, "I had it really bad."

When asked about which male lead was her favourite during this acting journey, Khan mentioned her Bin Roye co-star, Humayun Saeed. “And of course, Fawad,” she went on to add.

Humsafar is a love story that embarks on a journey of love, jealously and pain that bleeds passion.