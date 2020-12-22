Mahira Khan thanks everyone for making her birthday special

The Lollywood Queen Mahira Khan turned 36 yesterday. The year 2020 has been a challenging year with COVID-19 pandemic on the rise but the superstar has been busy with shooting for the upcoming films Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and Neelofer.

Last week, the superstar took to her Instagram sharing that she has contracted the novel virus yet she remained positive with a buoyant attitude, quarantining herself and eliminating the prospect of a birthday bash.

While the Superstar actor was in isolation, friends and family poured their love for her, keeping the birthday spirit alive. Khan expressed her gratitude and wrote:

"I'm going to try and reply to all the love and messages I have received in this time. And all the wonderful birthday messages, letters and videos too."

While doing so, she also assured her worried followers that she is feeling better and on her way to recovery. I am better and on my way to recovery, Alhamdulillah. Have no doubt in my heart that all your prayers worked their magic, I felt the love, I felt it all, I love, love, love you all," she concluded.

Here's to wishing her a speedy recovery!