Mahira Khan bags Best Actress Award at Int'l Film Fest 2020

02:46 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
Superstar Mahira Khan had added another feather to her cap as she has won the best actress award at Indus Valley International Film Festival 2020.

Mahira bagged the award for her incredible performance in the film ‘Ho Mann Jahaan.’

The movie, starring Mahira alongside Shehryar Munawar and Adeel Hussain, also won an award last year.

Organized by South Asia Forum for Art & Creative Heritage, the Indus Valley International Film Festival is the first digital film festival of its kind that has film screenings, theatre, workshops, acting masterclasses and musical concerts.

Other films from Pakistan that made it to the film festival, include filmmaker Jami’s ‘Moor’, ‘Motorcycle Girl’ by Adnan Sarwar, Shahid Nadeem’s ‘Pakistan’s best kept secrets’ and ‘Aadat’ by new filmmaker Iqran Rasheed.

