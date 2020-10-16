Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper guitars to be auctioned for US Covid-19 relief fund

Some of the world’s biggest stars including Taylor Swift and Bradley Cooper have decided to give away some of their most coveted possessions for a greater cause.

Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Bradley Cooper and Keith Urban have donated guitars to a celebrity country music auction to collect funds for behind the scene workers in the industry whose earnings have been badly affected by the ongoing pandemic.

Swift is auctioning off her 2018 black Gibson acoustic guitar along with some other valuable items. It’s estimated to raise $25,000 to $40,000.

Cooper is giving in his electric guitar that he played during his 2018 film, A Star Is Born. It will approximately be sold for US$2,000 to US$4,000.

Dolly’s Swarovski-crystal bedazzled dulcimer is also up for sale.

The auction has kicked off already and will continue until the end of this month.

Other things that are being auctioned include guitars owned by singers Keith Urban, Dwight Yoakam, Blake Shelton and Vince Gill.

