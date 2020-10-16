Zohaib, Hamza shine in Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship
LAHORE – Zohaib Afzal Malik, Hamza Ali Rizwan, Haniya Minhas and Ameer Mazari registered victories in the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 boys/girls U-12 quarterfinals played here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday.
In the boys/girls U-12 quarterfinals, the match of the day was played between Zohaib Afzal Malik (LGS Phase 5 DHA) and Razik Sultan, which was cheered and highly applauded by all the spectators present on the occasion. Both the players were engaged in playing long rallies and baseline shots and gave tough time to each other till the end. After a tough battle, Zohaib succeeded in winning the marathon match in tie break 8-7(5).
In other matches of the same category, Hamza Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) proved too hot for Talha Tarar as he didn’t allow his opponent to get a single point and won the encounter in great style with the score of 8-0. Young tennis sensation Haniya Minhas was also in sublime form and played her attacking game to outclass talented Ismail Aftab 8-1 while spirited Ameer Mazari played well against Hashir Alam and won the match 8-5.
In boys U-18 quarterfinals, Faizan Fayyaz played quality tennis and toppled Shaeel Durab 6-2, 6-2, promising Farman Shakeel played brilliantly against Bilal Asim and overpowered him 6-4, 6-3, Hamza Jawad did well against Zain Ul Abideen and outlasted him 6-1, 6-4 and Abdul Hanan Khan fully prevailed over Hussnain Ali Rizwan and didn’t allow him score a single point, thus winning the encounter 6-0, 6-0.
In U-14 quarterfinals, Bilal Asim thrashed Yashar Tarar 8-0, Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 8-6, Asad Zaman beat Ameer Mazari 8-3 and Ahtesham Humayun beat Shehryar Anees 8-5. In girls U-18 quarterfinals, Shimza Durab outsmarted Hajra 8-1, Labika Durab faced some resistance from Fajar Masood before winning the match 8-4, Zunasha thrashed Ashtafila Arif 8-0 and Haniya Minhas crushed Maya Lone 8-0.
