'Bas Corona': Dr Aamir Liaquat to make acting debut in telefilm
Following wife Syeda Tuba Aamir's suit, now Aamir Liaquat is set to make his acting debut too. A Pakistani politician and religious figure by profession, Liaquat is the centre of multiple controversies; yet again, he makes his way to the limelight as his hidden talent surfaces.
The Member of National Assembly (MNA) teased a look at his upcoming telefilm Bas Corona on his Instagram handle.
"On a set of #bascorona a hilarious telefilm by #goldbridgemedia coming soon only on @entexpresstv"
Not much has been revealed about the project, but the speculation has it that the 48-year-old politician will be playing the male lead.
Further, he shared some behind the scenes glimpses from his acting venture, "From the set of #bascorona by @goldbridgemedia A hilarious #telefilm coming soon on @entexpresstv"
Earlier, Tuba Aamir made her television acting debut with drama serial Bharaas alongside Zubab Rana and Salman Saeed. Her acting skills were well praised and her chemistry with co-actors was also complimented.
The second wife of Aamir Liaquat, Tuba came under scrutiny for mistreating his previous wife Bushra.
Bushra Iqbal, revealed it was quite hurtful to get divorced over Tuba's wish.
