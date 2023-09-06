When are Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha getting married?

Prepare to be swept away by the upcoming union of Raghav Chadha, a prominent figure in Indian politics and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, and the dazzling Bollywood sensation, Parineeti Chopra. This highly anticipated celebration promises to be a lavish affair, meticulously planned to unfold in the captivating city of Udaipur, cradled within the majestic desert landscapes of Rajasthan.
The wedding festivities are set to unfold at two prestigious venues, the regal Hotel Leela Palace and the splendid Udayavilas, spanning the dates of September 23rd and 24th, as reported by Indian media.
Anticipation runs high as luminaries from the worlds of politics and cinema are expected to grace the event with their presence, making it a star-studded affair of unparalleled grandeur.
Sources close to the couple have disclosed to Indian media portals that the pre-wedding celebrations will commence on September 23rd, embracing the cherished customs of 'mehendi,' 'haldi,' and 'sangeet,' where the couple will revel in the joy of these traditional ceremonies. Following the vows, they will host a dazzling reception for their friends and well-wishers.
Notably, the guest list is adorned with the luminous presence of several notable figures, including the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Parineeti's cousin, and her spouse Nick Jonas, who themselves are celebrated names in the world of entertainment. Distinguished politicians hailing from various corners of the nation will also converge to offer their blessings and share in the joy of this remarkable union.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 6, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|320.7
|324.15
|Euro
|EUR
|345
|348
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|407
|411
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|85.65
|86.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|210
|212
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|814.77
|822.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|240
|242.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.14
|42.54
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.39
|44.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.1
|39.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|993.41
|1002.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.93
|183.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|795.74
|803.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|228
|230.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|346.46
|348.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.69
|8.84
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 231,800 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs198,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Karachi
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Islamabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Peshawar
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Quetta
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Sialkot
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Attock
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Gujranwala
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Jehlum
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Multan
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Gujrat
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Nawabshah
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Chakwal
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Hyderabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Nowshehra
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Sargodha
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Faisalabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Mirpur
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
