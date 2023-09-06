When are Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha getting married?

Prepare to be swept away by the upcoming union of Raghav Chadha, a prominent figure in Indian politics and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, and the dazzling Bollywood sensation, Parineeti Chopra. This highly anticipated celebration promises to be a lavish affair, meticulously planned to unfold in the captivating city of Udaipur, cradled within the majestic desert landscapes of Rajasthan.

The wedding festivities are set to unfold at two prestigious venues, the regal Hotel Leela Palace and the splendid Udayavilas, spanning the dates of September 23rd and 24th, as reported by Indian media.

Anticipation runs high as luminaries from the worlds of politics and cinema are expected to grace the event with their presence, making it a star-studded affair of unparalleled grandeur.

Sources close to the couple have disclosed to Indian media portals that the pre-wedding celebrations will commence on September 23rd, embracing the cherished customs of 'mehendi,' 'haldi,' and 'sangeet,' where the couple will revel in the joy of these traditional ceremonies. Following the vows, they will host a dazzling reception for their friends and well-wishers.

Notably, the guest list is adorned with the luminous presence of several notable figures, including the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Parineeti's cousin, and her spouse Nick Jonas, who themselves are celebrated names in the world of entertainment. Distinguished politicians hailing from various corners of the nation will also converge to offer their blessings and share in the joy of this remarkable union.