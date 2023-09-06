Interior Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal passes away

ISLAMABAD – Interior Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal passed away in Lahore on Wednesday after a protracted illness.

Sumbal, who had been ill for some time now, had taken charge as interior secretary on August 20, 2023.

Previously, he held several key positions, including the chief secretary of Punjab and Lahore Commissioner. His died in Lahore when he was being shifted to Lahore due to his deteriorating health. He passed away on the way to hospital.

Minister of Interior Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti expressed his heartfelt condolences to Sumbal’s family on this somber occasion.