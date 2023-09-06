Pakistani stars congratulate Pakistan women's cricket team

The seventh-ranked Pakistan women's cricket team executed a stunning performance, culminating in a resounding 3-0 series victory over the fifth-ranked South African team. This remarkable achievement not only stands as a triumph for Pakistan but also serves as a resounding testament to the burgeoning prowess of women's cricket on the global stage.
The victory of the Pakistan women's cricket team against South Africa has reverberated far and wide, sparking widespread celebrations and acclaim from celebrities and the nation at large. Social media platforms have been ablaze with congratulatory messages, underscoring the profound significance of this accomplishment.
Renowned actor Mawra Hocane took to her Instagram Story to express her elation, extending her heartfelt congratulations to Sidra Amin and the entire women's cricket team. Her sentiments echoed the collective joy felt by many who were moved by the team's exceptional performance.
Urwa Hocane, another prominent figure, shared her excitement on a popular social media platform, emphasizing that this news had brightened her day. She articulated a fervent wish for such victories for Pakistan in every sphere, irrespective of gender, and stressed the need for the nation to unite its strengths. On her Instagram Story, she proudly emphasized that this triumph was a source of immense "pride" for the entire nation.
Saba Qamar, yet another celebrated celebrity, took to social media to express her joy and admiration for the Pakistan Women's Cricket team. With great enthusiasm, she offered her heartfelt congratulations to the team on Twitter.
Congratulations Pakistan Women Cricket team. ???????? ♥️ @therealpcb— Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) September 4, 2023
This victory marks a significant milestone in the journey of women's cricket in Pakistan, a moment celebrated with pride and fervour by the entire nation.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 6, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|320.7
|324.15
|Euro
|EUR
|345
|348
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|407
|411
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|85.65
|86.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|210
|212
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|814.77
|822.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|240
|242.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.14
|42.54
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.39
|44.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.1
|39.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|993.41
|1002.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.93
|183.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|795.74
|803.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|228
|230.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|346.46
|348.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.69
|8.84
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 231,800 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs198,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Karachi
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Islamabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Peshawar
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Quetta
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Sialkot
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Attock
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Gujranwala
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Jehlum
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Multan
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Gujrat
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Nawabshah
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Chakwal
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Hyderabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Nowshehra
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Sargodha
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Faisalabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Mirpur
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
