Pakistani stars congratulate Pakistan women's cricket team

Maheen Khawaja 10:34 PM | 6 Sep, 2023
Pakistani stars congratulate Pakistan women's cricket team
The seventh-ranked Pakistan women's cricket team executed a stunning performance, culminating in a resounding 3-0 series victory over the fifth-ranked South African team. This remarkable achievement not only stands as a triumph for Pakistan but also serves as a resounding testament to the burgeoning prowess of women's cricket on the global stage.

The victory of the Pakistan women's cricket team against South Africa has reverberated far and wide, sparking widespread celebrations and acclaim from celebrities and the nation at large. Social media platforms have been ablaze with congratulatory messages, underscoring the profound significance of this accomplishment.

Renowned actor Mawra Hocane took to her Instagram Story to express her elation, extending her heartfelt congratulations to Sidra Amin and the entire women's cricket team. Her sentiments echoed the collective joy felt by many who were moved by the team's exceptional performance.

Urwa Hocane, another prominent figure, shared her excitement on a popular social media platform, emphasizing that this news had brightened her day. She articulated a fervent wish for such victories for Pakistan in every sphere, irrespective of gender, and stressed the need for the nation to unite its strengths. On her Instagram Story, she proudly emphasized that this triumph was a source of immense "pride" for the entire nation.

Saba Qamar, yet another celebrated celebrity, took to social media to express her joy and admiration for the Pakistan Women's Cricket team. With great enthusiasm, she offered her heartfelt congratulations to the team on Twitter.

This victory marks a significant milestone in the journey of women's cricket in Pakistan, a moment celebrated with pride and fervour by the entire nation.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

