Khyber Pakhtunkhwa increases minimum wages to Rs32,000

PESHAWAR – A meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Azam Khan on Wednesday approved an increase in the minimum wages in the province from Rs25,000 to Rs32,000.

The meeting, attended by caretaker ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and other senior officials, also discussed matters relating to Auqaf, Local Government, Agriculture and Population Welfare Departments.

The cabinet deliberated on additional grant-in-aid for schools under Workers Children Education Board and recognized the need for supplementary financial support to cover expenses related to salaries, book purchases, uniforms and stipends for the year 2022-23 in these schools. It approved additional grant-in-aid to alleviate financial constraints.

The cabinet meeting also approved the transfer of three kanals of land owned by the Health Department in Dir Lower to Emergency Rescue Services KP. The transfer would help the establishment of Rescue 1122 station in Adanzai Tehsil of Dir Lower District.

To expedite compensation disbursement for damages to land, property and buildings in Miran Shah Bazaar, the cabinet approved a supplementary grant under the ongoing AIP project for affected property owners in North Waziristan district.

The cabinet granted approval for providing health professional allowances to doctors working in Population Welfare Department aligning their compensation structure with doctors in Department of Health.

The meeting also gave initial approval for selected amendments to Local Government Act 2023 and endorsed the establishment of the food security support project to promote agricultural development in the province.