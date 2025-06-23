Ahad Raza Mir’s dance at wedding festivities sparks second marriage rumours

A video of Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir is going viral on social media, sparking fresh speculation.

In the circulating video, Ahad Raza Mir can be seen dancing at a Mayun ceremony abroad, accompanied by a few family members joyfully performing bhangra to the beat of dhol.

The clip has led to rumors that Ahad is tying the knot again and that this may mark the beginning of his wedding festivities. Users have flooded the comments section with humorous and curious reactions.

However, some social media platforms claim it’s not Ahad’s wedding, but rather a celebration for his cousin’s wedding.

Adding to the intrigue, fellow actress Dananeer Mobeen was also spotted at the event alongside her sister and mother. She was photographed with Ahad Raza Mir’s mother, further fueling public curiosity.