Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft until July 23

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), extending its airspace restrictions for Indian aircraft by one more month.

According to the Pakistan Airports Authority, the country’s airspace will remain closed to Indian commercial and military aircraft until July 23, 2025.

The ban includes all aircraft operated by Indian airlines, whether passenger or military, as well as Indian-registered or leased aircraft.

The move prolongs the ongoing restriction on India’s use of Pakistani airspace amid continued regional tensions.