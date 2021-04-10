Voting underway in NA-75 Daska by-elections

SIALKOT – Polling for the by-election in National Assembly constituency NA 75 Daska started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm.

The main contest is expected between Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s Ali Asjad Malhi and Nosheen Iftikhar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as both the parties have been campaigning heavily to win the polls.

At least 360 of the polling stations have been set up in the constituency while 4,162 security personnel have been deployed to maintain the law and order situations. Pakistan Rangers personnel are also deployed while the Pakistan Army is on standby.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja will be present in the Election Commission Office Punjab to monitor the by-elections.

NA-75 seat fell vacant after the MNA Iftikharul Hassan Shah of PML-N died of a heart attack in August 2020. Shah was also a member of the standing committees on Interior and Narcotics Control and National Food Security and Research.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the Election Commission, Nosheen Iftikhar had expressed concern over bogus voting at 100 polling stations with the help of presiding officers and the non-installation of cameras.

NA-75 Daska by-election: SC rejects PTI's appeal, ... 12:08 PM | 2 Apr, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court Friday trashed the appeal of the ruling party candidate against the re-polling in ...

Earlier, the election of February 19 in the Sialkot constituency by-poll was declared void by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) due to unwanted circumstances.

Afterward, the ECP ordered re-election in NA-75. The ruling party had challenged the ECP order in the Supreme Court, but the petition was rejected and the Supreme Court directed to hold the poll on April 10 as per schedule.