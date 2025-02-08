Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Who was ‘Syco Arbab’?: Pakistani TikTok star who died by suicide

PESHAWAR – Syco Arbab, Pakistani TikTok star whose real name was Seema Gul, was found dead in the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, as authorities are looking into the muder. The tragic death sent shockwaves across the social media.

KP Police started probe and are looking to gather evidences after the post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. The girl was found unconscious in the Wersak Road area of metropolis. Initial speculations show overdose of some substance.

The 22-year-old influencer also raised concerns among social media, with many questioning the circumstances surrounding her death. Local police have reportedly gathered crucial evidence from her home, continuing their investigation into the case.

Syco Arbab

As per initial information, the girl’s condition worsened while she was at her residence on Wersak Road. The message circulating on social media drawn attention to the struggles Arbab may faced in her personal life.

The post claims that the social media sensation struggling with depression and anxiety behind scenes. It further states that she tragically took an overdose of 20 sleeping pills, which led to her untimely death.

The case remains under investigation, and authorities are working to uncover more details surrounding the circumstances of her passing.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

