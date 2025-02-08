Afghan citizen involved in Cross-Border terrorism gunned down by Pakistani forces

PESHAWAR – Pakistani security forces have eliminated an Afghan national involved in terrorism during a military operation in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan.

Army’s media wing ISPR shared details about individual Luqman Khan, alias Nusrat, who was killed in Khost Province, Afghanistan. The operation took place on February 6, and the Afghan national was reportedly engaged in terrorist activities within Pakistan.

Authorities are coordinating with the Interim Afghan Government for the transfer of the individual’s body, as he was an Afghan citizen.

Armed forces military emphasized that this incident provides clear evidence of the involvement of Afghan nationals in carrying out terrorist acts on Pakistani soil. The statement further called on the Afghan authorities to fulfill their obligations by preventing the use of Afghan territory by terrorists aiming to destabilize Pakistan.

The recent incident comes after another Afghan national involved in terrorism was killed in the Sambaza area of Zhob district, Balochistan.

The deaths of these individuals highlight ongoing security concerns between the two countries, with Pakistan urging Afghanistan to take stronger measures to address cross-border terrorism.