Second lunar eclipse of 2022 takes place today
Share
LAHORE – The second total lunar eclipse of the year 2022 will be observed today (Tuesday) in various parts of the world, including Pakistan.
The eclipse will begin at 13:02 PST and will end at 18:56 PST and it will be visible in Asia, Australia, North America, parts of northern and eastern Europe and most of South America.
In Pakistan it will also be partially visible from the time of moonrise.
In Lahore, the partial eclipse will begin at 5:05 pm while it will end at 5:49pm while the penumbral eclipse will end at 6:56pm.
Longest lunar eclipse in 580 years ends 12:27 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
LAHORE – The last lunar eclipse of the year 2021, which was the longest in 580 years, ended on Friday. The ...
- HBL hosts Roshan Digital Account event in London12:17 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
- Second lunar eclipse of 2022 takes place today12:03 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
- ‘A magician’ – Pakistani spin legend Abdul Qadir inducted into ...11:36 AM | 8 Nov, 2022
- Türkiye offers medical treatment to Imran Khan after injured in gun ...11:21 AM | 8 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan’s first electric buses hit roads in Karachi10:42 AM | 8 Nov, 2022
- Anmol Baloch confuses Siri with weight loss suggestions08:39 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
- Danyal Zafar receives backlash over hair colour11:34 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
- Mahira Khan raises voice for Breast Cancer Awareness campaign09:24 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022