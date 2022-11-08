Second lunar eclipse of 2022 takes place today

12:03 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
Second lunar eclipse of 2022 takes place today
Source: File Photo
LAHORE – The second total lunar eclipse of the year 2022 will be observed today (Tuesday) in various parts of the world, including Pakistan.

The eclipse will begin at 13:02 PST and will end at 18:56 PST and it will be visible in Asia, Australia, North America, parts of northern and eastern Europe and most of South America.

In Pakistan it will also be partially visible from the time of moonrise.

In Lahore, the partial eclipse will begin at 5:05 pm while it will end at 5:49pm while the penumbral eclipse will end at 6:56pm. 

