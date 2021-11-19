Longest lunar eclipse in 580 years ends

12:27 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
Longest lunar eclipse in 580 years ends
LAHORE – The last lunar eclipse of the year 2021, which was the longest in 580 years, ended on Friday. 

The eclipse was not visible in Pakistan while it was visible from North and South America, Australia, much of Europe, much of Asia, Australia, North/West Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Arctic.

The penumbral eclipse began at 11.02am PST (Pakistan Standard Time) and the partial eclipse at 12.19pm. 

Maximum eclipse ended at 2.03pm and the partial one at 3.47pm. The penumbral eclipse ended at 5.04pm, said the PMD in a statement.

At the beginning of any eclipse, the Moon enters the shadow of the Earth. When the Moon enters the actual shadow of the Earth, it is called a lunar eclipse. But, if the Moon passes out without entering the actual shadow of the Earth, it is called a shadow lunar eclipse.

