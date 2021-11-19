AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Share
AB de Villiers Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The legendary batter took to social media to release the official statement of his retirement.
The 37-year-old already announced his retirement from international cricket in May 2018.
The former South African captain posted a heartfelt note on Instagram.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CWcsRcZoBYu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
“It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. That’s the reality I must accept - and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I’ve had my time.
“Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful.
“I would like to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has travelled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played.
“Last, I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family - my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can truly put them first," he posted.
Tim Paine steps down as Australian captain over ... 10:50 AM | 19 Nov, 2021
Australian cricket team captain Tim Paine Friday stepped down after his sexually explicit messages to a female ...
- AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket01:00 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
- BANvPAK – Bangladesh win the toss and elect of bat first against ...12:35 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
- SBP accuses banks of involvement in multibillion-rupee game12:00 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
- Modi takes U-turn on Indian farm laws after mass protests11:20 AM | 19 Nov, 2021
- Tim Paine steps down as Australian captain over sexting scandal10:50 AM | 19 Nov, 2021
- Celebrities spotted at Momin Ali Munshi’s birthday bash06:10 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
- Kubra Khan's hilarious video goes viral05:40 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
- TikToker Hareem Shah's prank call to Sheikh Rashid draws severe ...04:22 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021