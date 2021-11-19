AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket
01:00 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
AB de Villiers Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The legendary batter took to social media to release the official statement of his retirement.

The 37-year-old already announced his retirement from international cricket in May 2018.

The former South African captain posted a heartfelt note on Instagram.

“It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. That’s the reality I must accept - and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I’ve had my time.

“Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful.

“I would like to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has travelled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played.

“Last, I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family - my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can truly put them first," he posted.

