India may lose snooker championship hosting over denying visa to Pakistani players

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) has warned India that the upcoming World Snooker Championship could be relocated if Pakistani players are denied visas.

The announcement follows a dispute regarding the refusal of visas for Pakistani players, a situation that had previously affected the 2024 edition of the event.

Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association President Abdul Qadir revealed that the IBSF had made it clear that the championship could be relocated to another country if the issue persists.

He further added that the governing body had previously informed them that players from Pakistan would not be allowed to participate if the visa issue was not resolved.

In 2024, Pakistani players were unable to attend the World Snooker Championship after being denied visas by the Indian authorities.

The upcoming edition of the championship is scheduled to be held in November in India.

“We have informed IBSF of our concerns, and we are waiting for guidance from the Government of Pakistan. If the government permits, we will travel to India; otherwise, we will refrain from attending,” Qadir stated.