PIMS hospital's three doctors, nurse test positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD - Four health workers, including three doctors, performing duties at a isolation ward in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection.

The infected doctors and a nurse have been quarantined and they are said to be in stable condition. According to officials, 26 suspected patients were tested for the infection and out of which 23 including health staff tested positive.

On Monday, a senior doctor, Abdul Qadir Soomro, died of coronavirus in Karachi. Dr. Abdul Qadeer Soomro was the second doctor who sacrificed himself to treat others suffering from COVID-19.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 4,072, according to government data available till Wednesday morning, after recording more than 208 new cases in past 24 hours.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 58, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 467 patients have fully recovered.

Punjab has become the worst-hit province in the country with 2030 cases (15 deaths) followed by Sindh, 932 (18 deaths); Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, 501 (17 deaths); Gilgit Baltistan, 211 (3 deaths); Balochistan 202 (1 death); Islamabad 83; and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 19.