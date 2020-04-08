Warmer weather will not slow or stop coronavirus spread, clarifies Dr Zafar
Share
ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza has rejected the theory that warmer weather can stop or slow the spread of coronavirus.
While talking to newsmen outside Supreme Court, Dr Zafar Mirza has rejected the theory that warmer weather can limit or affect the spread of coronavirus.
He said that deaths and infections of coronavirus in Pakistan are lower than projected numbers adding that government is trying to control and limit the spread of the novel virus pandemic.
Pakistan has reported 58 deaths from novel coronavirus so far, 467 patients have recovered in the country while 25 are in critical condition.
- Lady Gaga helps raise $35m for WHO, announces ‘One World’ ...01:45 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
- Warmer weather will not slow or stop coronavirus spread, clarifies Dr ...01:22 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
-
- PIMS hospital's three doctors, nurse test positive for COVID-1901:07 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
- Private schools to move court against govt's order to reduce tuition ...12:44 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
-
- Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain stitch protective suit for doctors12:29 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
- Mahira Khan hints to go live on Instagram12:21 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 201906:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019