Warmer weather will not slow or stop coronavirus spread, clarifies Dr Zafar

While talking to newsmen outside Supreme Court, Dr Zafar Mirza has rejected the theory that warmer weather can limit or affect the spread of coronavirus.

He said that deaths and infections of coronavirus in Pakistan are lower than projected numbers adding that government is trying to control and limit the spread of the novel virus pandemic.

Pakistan has reported 58 deaths from novel coronavirus so far, 467 patients have recovered in the country while 25 are in critical condition.