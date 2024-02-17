Soldier martyred, 9 terrorists eliminated in two anti-terrorism operations in KP

A soldier of the Pakistan Army was martyred and nine terrorists were eliminated in two counterterrorism operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.
In an intelligence based operation conducted by the security forces in Tank District, two terrorists (HVT terrorist Rehmat Ullah alias Badar Mansur and Ts Amjad alias Babri) were killed, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media affairs wing of the Pakistan Army.
In an another operation conducted in South Waziristan District, after an intense fire exchange, seven terrorists were eliminated.
Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces. They were also involved in extortion and target killing of innocent civilians.
However, during the operation, Sepoy Shahzeb Aslam (age 29 years; resident of district Haripur) embraced martyrdom after putting up a gallant fight.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 17, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
