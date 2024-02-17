Soldier martyred, 9 terrorists eliminated in two anti-terrorism operations in KP

A soldier of the Pakistan Army was martyred and nine terrorists were eliminated in two counterterrorism operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

In an intelligence based operation conducted by the security forces in Tank District, two terrorists (HVT terrorist Rehmat Ullah alias Badar Mansur and Ts Amjad alias Babri) were killed, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media affairs wing of the Pakistan Army.

In an another operation conducted in South Waziristan District, after an intense fire exchange, seven terrorists were eliminated.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces. They were also involved in extortion and target killing of innocent civilians.

However, during the operation, Sepoy Shahzeb Aslam (age 29 years; resident of district Haripur) embraced martyrdom after putting up a gallant fight.