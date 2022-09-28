Pakistan PM Shehbaz, Army Chief felicitates Saudi crown prince on assuming prime minister charge
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has felicitated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz on his appointment as the prime minister.
In a social media post, the premier extends the heartiest felicitations to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his appointment as prime minister of Saudi Arabia.
“We are confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, the Kingdom is destined to prosper and our bilateral relations will further deepen,” he wrote.
"I extend my heartiest felicitations to HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his appointment as PM of KSA. We are confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, the Kingdom is destined to prosper & our bilateral relations will further deepen"— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 28, 2022
Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also felicitated the crown prince, saying Pakistan valued its historic and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia.
A tweet shared by Pakistan Army’s spokesperson said Gen Bajwa congratulates HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on being appointed PM of KSA & HRH Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for being appointed Def Min, KSA.
COAS congratulates HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on being appointed PM of KSA & HRH Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for being appointed Def Min, KSA. Pak values its hist & brotherly relations with KSA & ack its unique place in Islamic world.— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 28, 2022
It added that South Asian country values its hist and brotherly relations with Kingdom and ack its unique place in the Islamic world.
The development comes as Kingdom’s octogenarian monarch King Salman underwent several medical procedures in recent times. He was also hospitalized multiple times over the last two years.
Meanwhile, Saudi de facto leader ruler MBs has changed the Arab country since 2017, leading efforts to diversify from an oil-based economy.
King Salman appoints Crown Prince Mohammed bin ... 10:58 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
RIYADH – King Salman on Tuesday ordered appointment of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as Prime Minister of ...
On Tuesday, the Saudi agency reported a Royal Decree saying the King restructured the Council of Ministers headed by the Crown Prince.
The Crown Prince’s appointment was made by giving an exemption to the provision of Article 56 of the Basic Law of Governance, and the relevant provisions contained in the Law of the Council of Ministers.
King Salman also issued a decree appointing Deputy Minister of Defence Prince Khalid Bin Salman as Minister of Defence. Yousef Bin Abdullah Al-Benyan has been appointed new minister of education.
The ministers keeping their positions are Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as Minister of Energy, Prince Faisal bin Farhan as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Falih as Minister of Investment, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz as Minister of Interior, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Jadaan as Minister of Finance.
