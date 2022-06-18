Multan couple saving drowning boy in Gilgit-Baltistan lake wins the internet (VIDEO)
Web Desk
09:44 AM | 18 Jun, 2022
Multan couple saving drowning boy in Gilgit-Baltistan lake wins the internet (VIDEO)
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video
Share

ISLAMABAD – A timely action by a doctor and her husband saved the life of a boy who fell in a lake in Naltar, a valley in Gilgit Baltistan.

Reports said that two boys, identified as Arif Khan and Tariq Mir, were grazing cattle near Satrangi Lake on June 14 when former fell in it accidently.

Later, Mir jumped into the lake to save Khan but he could not survive. However, the tourist couple, who hailed from Multan, managed to save the life of Tariq Mir by providing medical aid.  

Dr Quratul Ain Hashmi, her husband Israr Ahmed and other family members reached the valley on June 14 when they noticed a crowd was screaming near the lake.

The couple came close to the crowd and saw that a boy was just taken out of the lake and he was unconscious and have lost his heartbeat.

A viral video shows the couple giving the boy cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to restore flow of blood and oxygen in his body.

They managed to save the life of Mir life and he gained consciousness after some time.

Social media users are showering praises on the tourist couple for their heroic efforts to save a life. 

Punjab committee begins probe into death of 23 ... 06:41 PM | 11 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – A five-member committee set up by the Punjab government on Tuesday launched probe into the deaths of ...

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa hails civil-military team's efforts ...
08:59 AM | 18 Jun, 2022
Markets across Sindh to close at 9pm
11:10 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
Pakistan to start international flights from ...
10:20 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
Earthquake jolts Islamabad, other parts of ...
02:30 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
Pakistan's removal from FATF grey list delayed!
08:43 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
South Africa launches probe against Pakistani ...
11:25 AM | 17 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ramsha Khan reveals her favourite co-star
10:52 AM | 18 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr