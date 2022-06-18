Multan couple saving drowning boy in Gilgit-Baltistan lake wins the internet (VIDEO)
Share
ISLAMABAD – A timely action by a doctor and her husband saved the life of a boy who fell in a lake in Naltar, a valley in Gilgit Baltistan.
Reports said that two boys, identified as Arif Khan and Tariq Mir, were grazing cattle near Satrangi Lake on June 14 when former fell in it accidently.
Later, Mir jumped into the lake to save Khan but he could not survive. However, the tourist couple, who hailed from Multan, managed to save the life of Tariq Mir by providing medical aid.
Dr Quratul Ain Hashmi, her husband Israr Ahmed and other family members reached the valley on June 14 when they noticed a crowd was screaming near the lake.
The couple came close to the crowd and saw that a boy was just taken out of the lake and he was unconscious and have lost his heartbeat.
A viral video shows the couple giving the boy cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to restore flow of blood and oxygen in his body.
Tourist from #Multan Dr. Qurat ul Ain and her husband saved life of a young boy after he was drowned in Naltar Lake, A great selfless act and shows importance of life saving techniques such as CPR. #Respect 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/7IeL8u5SrK— Islamabadian (@Islaamabad) June 17, 2022
They managed to save the life of Mir life and he gained consciousness after some time.
Social media users are showering praises on the tourist couple for their heroic efforts to save a life.
Doctors are like angels. Our respect for both the Doctors for saving a boy's life— erum jawed (@erumjawed1) June 17, 2022
Salute to both doctors.— Omparkash Bhatia (@ob_hyd) June 17, 2022
جس نے ایک زندگی بچائی گویا اس نے پوری انسانیت کو بچایا۔— Haseeb Ahmad ☪ (@iHaseebAhmad) June 17, 2022
اللہ اجر عظیم عطا فرمائے
Punjab committee begins probe into death of 23 ... 06:41 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – A five-member committee set up by the Punjab government on Tuesday launched probe into the deaths of ...
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
-
-
- Multan couple saving drowning boy in Gilgit-Baltistan lake wins the ...09:44 AM | 18 Jun, 2022
- COAS Bajwa hails civil-military team's efforts for implementing FATF ...08:59 AM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:29 AM | 18 Jun, 2022
-
- Ms. Marvel now screening in Pakistan11:45 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
- Social media abuzz with reports about Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri's ...09:45 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022