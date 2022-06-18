Ramsha Khan reveals her favourite co-star

KARACHI - Ramsha Khan is undoubtedly one of the most incredibly gifted actors in entertainment industry of Pakistan since she is ruling the screen with her hit projects.

She earned massive praise for her powerful acting in Ishqiya, Ghissi Pitti Mohabbat, Hum Tum and Sinf e Aahan.

In a recent interview, the Shehnai star revealed the name of her favourite co-star, who is from Hum Tum drama serial.

She said that legendary actor Mohammad Ahmed is her favourit co-star, adding that they have good friendship.

Khan said that she used to hold conversation with Ahmed, who essayed the role of Daddu Handsome in Hum Tum.