Ndma Issues Nationwide Alert For Heavy Rains And Flooding Across Country

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issues heavy rain and flood alert for most parts of the country.

According to the NDMA alert, there is a risk of flooding in various areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

NDMA reported that in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Mansehra, Battagram, Abbottabad, and Haripur, heavy rainfall is expected, with potential threats of landslides and flash floods in mountainous regions.

The alert further states that in central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, and Hangu could experience severe urban flooding.

Similarly, in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, low-lying areas of Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, Waziristan, Kurram (Parachinar), and Bajaur may face flooding and flash floods in hill streams.

In Islamabad and northern Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Talagang, heavy rain could lead to urban and low-lying area flooding.

In central Punjab, Mianwali, Khushab, and Sargodha are expected to see heavy rain and strong winds. Urban areas of Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, and Gujrat may face flooding and overflow in local streams, while northeastern Punjab, including Gujranwala, Sialkot, Hafizabad, and Narowal, could see torrential rainfall leading to flood situations.

In Lahore, Kasur, and Okara, heavy rain may cause urban flooding, while upper Jhelum River regions, including Jhelum, Poonch, Muzaffarabad, and Kanchi, are also expected to receive significant rainfall.

There is also concern over flooding in Ravi and Sutlej Rivers and possible overflow in their adjacent streams and tributaries due to the expected heavy rains.

In northern Balochistan, including Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Loralai, Kalat, Nushki, Barkhan, Sibi, Dera Bugti, Sui, and Kharan, intermittent rain is expected, potentially leading to urban flooding.

In southern Balochistan, districts such as Khuzdar, Awaran, Washuk, Turbat, Hingol, Ormara, and Gadani may face heavy rain and sudden flash floods in mountainous streams.

NDMA has advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel, stay updated with weather conditions, park vehicles in safe areas, stay away from trees, signboards, and weak structures, and avoid traveling to areas prone to floods or landslides.

The alert emphasizes immediate compliance with instructions from local authorities and NDMA, which is actively providing early warnings to all relevant institutions about potential threats.

NDMA has instructed all relevant institutions to take pre-emptive measures and prepare for emergency response. Citizens are urged to avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable areas due to possible flood situations.

In case of strong water flow, people are advised to avoid crossing streams, bridges, and submerged roads. Local authorities and relevant departments should keep necessary machinery and pumps ready for rapid drainage from low-lying areas.