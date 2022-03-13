Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan's latest BTS video wins hearts
Web Desk
04:35 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan's latest BTS video wins hearts
Source: @sarahkhanofficial and @ramshakhanofficial (Instagram)
Share

The upcoming Ramadan play Hum Tum is on everyone’s radar as the project has high expectations from the masses. The drama stars Sarah Khan, Ramsha Khan and Ahad Raza Mir in the lead roles. 

While fans eagerly wait for the drama, the director Danish Nawaz is keeping the audience hooked with the hilarious BTS videos that keep them entertained and equally curious.

This time around, the amusing video that has won hearts is a clip that shows Sabaat star and the Shehnai star are giggling with other cast members and having fun with the director on the sets.

Moreover, the aforementioned video shows the Laapata star's baking skills who bought a delicious cake for the cast and crew.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

On the work front, HUM TV's Hum Tum will star Ahad Raza Mir opposite two leading ladies, Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan.

The upcoming drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz. The drama is expected to air in Ramadan.

Ramsha Khan and Ahad Mir pair up for an upcoming ... 06:15 PM | 24 Jan, 2022

Pakistani stars Ramsha Khan and Ahad Raza Mir are two incredibly gifted actors. After creating magic with impeccable ...

More From This Category
Zara Noor Abbas celebrates birthday in style
04:10 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Shoaib Malik comes out in support of Sana Javed
03:45 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Atif Aslam requests for prayers as father suffers ...
12:43 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Asim Azhar cancels performance after stampede at ...
12:15 AM | 13 Mar, 2022
Kubra Khan reacts as Mahira Khan shares pictures ...
11:35 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
Malala enjoys Turkey vacation with husband Asser ...
09:13 PM | 12 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan's latest BTS video wins hearts
04:35 PM | 13 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr