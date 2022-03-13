Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan's latest BTS video wins hearts

The upcoming Ramadan play Hum Tum is on everyone’s radar as the project has high expectations from the masses. The drama stars Sarah Khan, Ramsha Khan and Ahad Raza Mir in the lead roles.

While fans eagerly wait for the drama, the director Danish Nawaz is keeping the audience hooked with the hilarious BTS videos that keep them entertained and equally curious.

This time around, the amusing video that has won hearts is a clip that shows Sabaat star and the Shehnai star are giggling with other cast members and having fun with the director on the sets.

Moreover, the aforementioned video shows the Laapata star's baking skills who bought a delicious cake for the cast and crew.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramsha Khan (@ramshakhanofficial)

On the work front, HUM TV's Hum Tum will star Ahad Raza Mir opposite two leading ladies, Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan.

The upcoming drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz. The drama is expected to air in Ramadan.