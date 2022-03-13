Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan's latest BTS video wins hearts
Share
The upcoming Ramadan play Hum Tum is on everyone’s radar as the project has high expectations from the masses. The drama stars Sarah Khan, Ramsha Khan and Ahad Raza Mir in the lead roles.
While fans eagerly wait for the drama, the director Danish Nawaz is keeping the audience hooked with the hilarious BTS videos that keep them entertained and equally curious.
This time around, the amusing video that has won hearts is a clip that shows Sabaat star and the Shehnai star are giggling with other cast members and having fun with the director on the sets.
Moreover, the aforementioned video shows the Laapata star's baking skills who bought a delicious cake for the cast and crew.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, HUM TV's Hum Tum will star Ahad Raza Mir opposite two leading ladies, Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan.
The upcoming drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz. The drama is expected to air in Ramadan.
Ramsha Khan and Ahad Mir pair up for an upcoming ... 06:15 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
Pakistani stars Ramsha Khan and Ahad Raza Mir are two incredibly gifted actors. After creating magic with impeccable ...
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- LIVE: PM Imran Khan addresses PTI rally in Hafizabad05:28 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- Opposition agrees to give Punjab CM post to Pervaiz Elahi ahead of ...04:56 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
- Atif Aslam requests for prayers as father suffers cardiac attack12:43 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022