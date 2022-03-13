PM Imran says PTI govt to complete five-year tenure 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said the PTI government would complete its five-year tenure as the PDM alliance submitted no confidence to oust the incumbent setup.

Addressing a party rally in Punjab’s Hafizabad, the premier said it’s the duty of the state and judiciary to stop horse-trading as convicted politicians were trying to oust the government using looted money.

The corrupt politicians are using the ill-gotten money to buy off lawmakers, and buy the conscience of people, he mentioned saying it is the responsibility of the state to raise voice against this misconduct.

Khan said nations failed to make any progress if they deviate from their ideology and fail to fight injustice. He continued saying If we want to become a great nation, we need to support virtue.

PM mentioned that a leader never compromised with anyone. He also referred to the joint letter written by European Union envoys. He defended his decision to publically call out the EU saying that he did the right.

The premier called out opposition leaders for criticizing his decision about the EU letter saying he knows the west ‘more than anyone else’. PM maintained that the Western world does not respect people who bow to it.

He said Pakistan should have cordial relations with everyone including the United States, which is a “big power” but he is the prime minister for Pakistanis and he would not allow a foreign policy that, in an attempt to appease others, hurts Pakistan.

During his speech, Khan also discussed several programs launched by the PTI government to support income families with low-income, unemployed youth, and students. The premier vowed to complete the projects in the region before completing a five-year term.

Khan arrived at the venue by about 4 pm and was sitting on the stage as other leaders of the party addressed the gathering. He also unveiled the inauguration plaques of several development projects in Punjab city.

Khan made the visit as the political temperature rose to boiling point following the submission of the no-confidence motion by the Opposition.