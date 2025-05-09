India fires six ballistic missiles on its own soil, targets Sikh populations: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has stated that India has dropped six ballistic missiles on its own territory, deliberately targeting Sikh-populated areas.

In a late-night press briefing, the DG ISPR revealed that India fired six ballistic missiles, five of which landed in Amritsar and one in Adampur.

He described the incident as shocking and pointed out that India’s minorities are falling victim to internal conspiracies. “We fully stand in solidarity with the Sikh community,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, during a briefing to international media, the military spokesperson said that India attempted to target a Sikh religious site in Nankana Sahib using six drones, which were successfully intercepted and destroyed.

General Ahmed Sharif further said that Muslims and other minority groups in India are facing attacks, with open threats of violence against them being made regularly.