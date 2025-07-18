Fuel price hike triggers weekly inflation surge in Pakistan

KARACHI – The impact of the recent hike in petroleum product prices has begun to surface, as inflation continued to rise in the third week of the new fiscal year.

Weekly inflation increased by 0.38%, bringing the overall annual inflation rate down to -1.61%.

According to a report issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the prices of 22 essential items rose over the past week, while 9 items became cheaper and prices of 20 remained stable.

The report stated that during the week, diesel prices rose by 4.15% and petrol by 2%. Chicken prices increased by 8.31%, and eggs by 5.87%.

Similarly, onions became 1.76% more expensive and potatoes rose by 1.46%.

The report also noted a 1.70% increase in garlic prices, while prices of tomatoes, flour, cooking oil, sugar, and LPG decreased during the same period.